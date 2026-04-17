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Apple and John Giannandrea Part Ways

By Samantha Wiley
Apple and John Giannandrea Part Ways

Former head of artificial intelligence at Apple, John Giannandrea, is leaving the company this week. With the final stock vesting date approaching, Apple has moved to reduce the role of Giannandrea in March of last year after the Apple Intelligence launch that proved to be disappointing.


Other than that, the current delays that keep pushing the revamped Siri from being released have resulted in him losing oversight of the AI teams, robotics, and Siri. At the end of 2025, Apple declared that Giannandrea would be retiring this year.

Apple and John Giannandrea Part Ways

John Giannandrea worked for Google and Joined Apple in 2018. The head for AI is not likely to be joining any large tech company and will likely pursue advisory work for startups and corporate board seats. Giannandrea will leave Apple this week as April 15 approaches, the vesting date; the tasks have been divided among Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue.


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