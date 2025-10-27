News

Apple And Other Tech Giants Donate To Trump’s Ballroom Construction at the White House

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is one of many companies that will be contributing to the development of a ballroom measuring 90,000 square feet, a project initiated by the U.S. President, Donald Trump. Construction has already started this week, with the east wing of the White House being torn down.


The president claimed that the costs for the ballroom could reach up to $350 million, and that it will be funded privately by donations. Tech companies like HP, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have donated to the construction of the ballroom. There is no information on the specific amount of money Apple donated, but it could’ve been a lot of money.

The pricing was raised from the initial quote of $200 million to $350 million and could potentially go even higher due to issues that may arise and other reasons. This announcement was made on a Thursday evening by United States President Donald Trump.


