Apple and Pepsi launch ‘Press Play on Summer Campaign’ promo

Pepsi today launched its ‘Press Play on Summer’ campaign and has teamed up with Apple to offer free Apple Music.

The promotion will have Pepsi adding QR codes on their 20-ounce bottles of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Spark, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Starry, and Starry Zero Sugar drinks, among others. Once scanned, the QR codes will lead the user to a free Apple Music membership for three months. This is only available for new customers. Other prizes that can be gleaned from the codes include Beats headphones and access to live events.

Pepsi intends to launch the promotion throughout the summer, starting with Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, and rapper. His single, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ was hailed as the most-streamed album last year. The ad that features free Apple Music QR codes will be appearing on social media, TV, convenience stores, and gas stations in the coming days.