News

Apple and Roku Collaborate on Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
Apple and Roku Collaborate on Apple TV

Apple and Roku have collaborated to provide a subscription for Apple TV on Roku, giving subscribers on the platform access to the streaming services offered by Apple. The Roku channel is accessible on all Roku gadgets and gives us premium subscriptions and free content.


Apple could potentially see a growth in subscribers with the collaboration, while Roku will provide its subscribers access to trending content such as MLB, MLS, and Formula 1 in the Roku Channel. The subscription is still set at $99 annually and $12.99 a month. They also recommend content from Apple TV, among others.

Apple and Roku Collaborate on Apple TV

Roku has collaborated with a lot of premium services such as HBO Max, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, Britbox, Shudder, Starz, and more, and Apple adds to that list. You can watch Apple TV from the Roku Channel on a variety of devices, such as streaming players from Google, Roku, Amazon, or Smart TVs.


Latest News
New Studio Displays To Be Equipped With Different Chips
New Studio Displays To Be Equipped With Different Chips
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air
iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air
1 Min Read
iPhone 17e Revealed
iPhone 17e Revealed
1 Min Read
M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced
M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
1 Min Read
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
1 Min Read
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Experience Begins
Apple Experience Begins
1 Min Read
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
1 Min Read
Lost your password?