Apple and Roku Collaborate on Apple TV

Apple and Roku have collaborated to provide a subscription for Apple TV on Roku, giving subscribers on the platform access to the streaming services offered by Apple. The Roku channel is accessible on all Roku gadgets and gives us premium subscriptions and free content.

Apple could potentially see a growth in subscribers with the collaboration, while Roku will provide its subscribers access to trending content such as MLB, MLS, and Formula 1 in the Roku Channel. The subscription is still set at $99 annually and $12.99 a month. They also recommend content from Apple TV, among others.

Roku has collaborated with a lot of premium services such as HBO Max, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, Britbox, Shudder, Starz, and more, and Apple adds to that list. You can watch Apple TV from the Roku Channel on a variety of devices, such as streaming players from Google, Roku, Amazon, or Smart TVs.