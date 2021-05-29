Apple and University of Nevada launch ‘Digital Wolf Pack Initiative’

The University of Nevada has partnered up with Apple to provide free iPad Airs to all incoming freshmen, as well as accessories and training to ensure access to technology.

The whole freshman class in the university will receive a free iPad Air, an Apple Pencil and a Smart Keyboard Folio via the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative. The tablet will have iWork apps that include Numbers, Keynote and Pages.

Nevada University president Brian Sandoval has mentioned that they’re ‘beyond excited’ to collaborate with Apple to offer Wolf Pack students a common learning platform that delivers digital tools and access to technology.

Apple will teach the students how to code and use the apps and products via the Apple Professional Learning Program, which was previously used to train educators during the pandemic through video conferences and programs.

The students are to receive the aforementioned Apple products during their orientation, which will be held August 15 to 20.