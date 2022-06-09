Apple announces 2022 Apple Design Award winners

Apple recently revealed the list of Design Awards winners during the WWDC 2022 event.

Apple’s Design Awards is honored each year and celebrates ‘excellence in innovation, ingenuity and technical achievement in-game and app design’ The program highlights what Apple thinks are the best apps in various categories.

The 2022 Design Awards winners were chosen with the following factors in mind- Innovation, Visuals and Graphics, Social Impact, Interaction, Delight and Fun, and Inclusivity.

The list are as follows:

The winners received a special physical award and got promoted on the App Store platform.