Apple announces App Store price hike in the UK, other regions

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently announced a price increase in the App Store for the UK and other regions starting February 13.

Also, In-app and app purchases in South Africa, Norway, Nigeria, Hungary, Egypt, and Columbia will rise, while those in Uzbekistan will see a drop due to the 3% VAT reduction. In Zimbabwe, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Ireland, the prices will change due to VAT ratifications, with some dropping to zero percent or increasing to 15 percent.

Overall, the Cupertino-based company said that they will be adjusting because of foreign exchange rates and tax shifts.

Local developers in Uzbekistan, Thailand, Tajikistan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, and Cambodia will see an increase in proceeds by January’s end. In December, Apple mapped out a new scheme that allowed a greater variation in how developers price their apps and in-app purchases. Starting in spring 2023, the apps can be priced anywhere between 29 cents to $10,000.

