Apple announces self service repair program

In a recently surprising move, Apple has announced a program that lets consumers conduct their own repairs for their Apple products.

The Self Service Repair program gives Apple users the freedom to conduct their own repairs and without having to go to an Apple Store or authorized repair center to get their broken Apple products fixed. The program will start in 2022 and offer tools and parts, including cameras, displays and batteries for purchase.

The Cupertino-based company has infamously appealed against repair legislation, saying how opening up their devices could lead to safety and security risks. iFixit mentioned that the program represents a complete ‘perspective shift’ and called it ‘a remarkable concession’, and a win for consumers.

Apple’s announcement may seem like a small thing: they’re going to publish free manuals and sell parts to their customers. But it’s a total shift in perspective. It’s an agreement that this is a partnership. We’re on Starship Earth together cruising through the universe together. — Kyle Wiens (@kwiens) November 17, 2021

Apple’s new Self Service Repair platform begins 2022 and will start with parts for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. Eventually, it will offer other parts for Mac, M1 products and more.