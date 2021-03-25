Apple announces sustainable water commitment on world water day

Apple has announced a renewed commitment to improve water resources ‘safely and efficiently’ in light of World Water Day.

The Cupertino-based company mentioned how it will be partnering with IASWM, or the International Alliance for Sustainable Water Management, an organization that certifies compliance and sets standards on companies who use water for manufacturing processes.

Apple plans to make their supply chain partners in China certified. Greater China managing director Ge Yue says they want to lead by example and inspire companies in China and beyond on how to manage their water resources better to safeguard against droughts.

Xu Yu, Asia Pacific Regional Program Director for IASWM says that the organization is pleased to see more Apple supply chain companies involved in the certification programs. Apple stated how their collaboration is part of a larger program called Clean Water, which is estimated to have saved 9.3 billions of fresh water in 2019.