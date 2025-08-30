Apple Announces Their Big Event For September 9

The yearly iPhone-centric Apple event will be held on September 9, Tuesday, and the venue will be in California at the Cupertino Apple Park campus. Select media members are invited to attend the event which will begin at 10:00 in the morning.

Apple will be introducing the iPhone 17 series featuring the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the new iPhone 17 Air that boasts an ultra-thin design during the event. The iPhone 17 Air is going to be the lightest and thinnest iPhone that Apple has created up til today, and will be a replacement for the iPhone Plus.

Apple will also introduce the new Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. This is the first time that all the models for Apple Watch have been simultaneously revamped. The event will be streamed by Apple on YouTube, the Apple TV app, and live on their official site.