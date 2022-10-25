Apple app developer settlement reaches conclusion

Apple has begun paying a group of developers as part of the Cameron et al v. Apple Inc. lawsuit.

The Cupertino-based company says that its ‘Small Developer Assistance Fund’ is en route, with select App Store developers getting a share of the $100 million agreement. The lawsuit alleged that Apple was working a monopoly of iOS apps in-app purchases and distribution.

Those eligible will receive a payment range of somewhere between $250 to $30,000, which will depend on their earnings in the platform. However, since not all developers submitted their claim the individual payout may be higher. US developers who earned below $1 million between June 4, 2015, and April 26, 2021, per calendar year are eligible to receive the settlement.

It’s nice to get a surprise payment from the Cameron v. Apple, Inc. Settlement 🤑 — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) October 21, 2022

JFC. Years ago I tested in-app purchases on iOS, and for @Apple's malfeasance in that, I got a check today for $4,032.44 in the Cameron v. Apple, Inc. class action suit. Was expecting about a grand. Woohoo! — Scott Wallace (@63green) October 21, 2022

Court documents revealed that around 67k developers were eligible, but it remains to be seen how many did. Apple also made several changes to its App Store Review Guidelines in line with the lawsuit.