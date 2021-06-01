Apple apparently interested in virtual DJ battle site Verzuz

Bloomberg recently reported how Apple made an offer to buy the virtual DJ battle streaming site Verzuz, but was outbid by Triller.

A successful acquisition would have meant that the content will be added to Apple TV or Apple Music. Last year Apple Music hosted livestreams within Verzuz and ended when Triller swooped in and bought the company.

Bloomberg guessed that Verzuz would have been an act of social networking expansion in Apple Music. Currently, the app has been steadily adding more features, including ‘Friends are Listening To’ feeds and others. The Cupertino-based firm has been trying to build up a network twice but failed with Apple Music Connect and iTunes Ping.

Verzuz is a US webcast series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, with content being aired on Verzuz TV. The virtual DJ battle platform began with Swizz Beats and Timbaland facing off in its March 2020 debut and has been hosting ‘rap battles’ ever since.