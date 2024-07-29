Apple approves Epic Games’ App Store on iOS

Apple approved the launch of Epic Games’ marketplace on iOS in the EU, after multiple rejections. The third-party app store is now permissible to operate on iOS as per the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA). Alongside, the Fortnite game is also set to be available for iOS European users later this year.

Advertisements

Epic had tweeted regarding Apple rejecting the submission of its app store.The reason for the rejection, according to the iPhone maker, was that the third-party app store looked very much like its own App Store. In response to Apple’s rejection, Epic stated that it would escalate the matter with European regulators.

3/3 Apple's rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA, and we've shared our concerns with the European Commission. Barring further roadblocks from Apple, we remain ready to launch in the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next couple of… — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024

However, on the same day, post Epic’s tweet – Apple approved Epic’s app store with a condition that Epic would make the certain corrections, as suggested by Apple. According to Epic’s posts on X, Apple had rejected the app store because of the position of the “Install” button and the “in-app purchase” label. Apple reportedly highlighted that the install button and in-app purchase label looked very similar to its own app store components.

Advertisements

Epic reported the concerns to the European Commission

Epic argued that the naming convention on its app store was consistent with other app stores. Further, the company termed the rejection as “arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA.” Epic said it had reported the concerns with the European Commission.

By the afternoon of the same day after Epic’s posts on X, Apple said that it had approved Epic’s Sweden AB Marketplace. However, added that the game maker would need to fix certain aspects highlighted during the app review process. Apple has a developer agreement and as per the section 2.3 (G), Epic Games had agreed to ensure that the app store would not be similar to Apple’s App Store. It was reportedly only the design of the download button which did not follow the agreement.