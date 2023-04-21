Apple AR headset fitness apps and games may be available on launch

Bloomberg leaks a rumor that Apple is planning to launch its AR headset with several games and fitness apps.

The Apple AR headset might be the main focus of the 2023 WWDC, according to Bloomberg. The device will contain both augmented and/or virtual reality experience for apps and games. The publication further suggests that the apps are on the last stages of preparation and possibly include versions of iPad fitness, collaboration, and gaming tools, as well as streaming sports content.

There are sources that say iPad apps will be adapted for the headset and introduce a 3D interface in the process. Furthermore, optimized versions of Apple Music, Safari, Weather, Mail, and Apple News are expected to go with the platform. A Fitness+ service specially made for the AR headset with appear alongside the Freeform app. A 3D version of FaceTime is also expected to launch.

The AR headset is expected to launch in WWDC 2023 with a $3,000 price tag.