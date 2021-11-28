Apple AR headset to be powered by M1-level chips

Reputable Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo announced several details regarding Apple’s upcoming AR headset, notably its processor and launch date.

Kuo claims that the augmented reality headset will be a standalone device and will launch by 2022’s end. Furthermore, he said that the device will be more powerful, hardware-wise than initially expected.

Recently, there were rumors that say the Apple AR headset will be an iPhone accompaniment that’s similar to the Apple Watch. Others claim that it will rely on the iPhone for processing power.

Kuo’s investor note begins with the claim that the AR headset will have its own processor that’s similar to the M1, and it will handle its own sensor computing, such as gaze detection and eye tracking.

The analyst went on to say that it will have two 4K micro-OLED displays, which will require the computing power of a Mac-level processor, and that Apple intends to replace the iPhone with it in 10 years’ time.