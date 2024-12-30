News

Apple Arcade adds 15 new games to library

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers can look forward to more games coming over the holiday season.

Advertisements

Some of the notable games include Skate City: New York, Talking Tom Blast Park, Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)+, and Gears & Goo for the Vision Pro, among others. Skate City: New York will have players going to real-world locations to master skateboarding tricks, while Talking Tom Blast Park is a park-themed casual blaster made by Outfit 7. FF IV 3D Remake+ is from Square Enix and brings to life the game with improved gameplay and updated graphics, while Gears & Goo is a tower defense and base builder with spatial interactive elements.

Apple Arcade

Other games coming to the gaming platform include It’s Literally Mowing, Rodeo Stampede+, Trials of Mana+, Final Fantasy+, Three Kingdoms Heroes, Little Cities: Diorama, Barbie Color Creations+, Hot Wheels: Race Off+, Pac-Man 256+, and Boggle: Arcade Edition. More information is available on the App Store under the Apple Arcade section.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
App Store
Apple unveils App Store’s most downloaded games and apps for 2024
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi  is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro might sport variable aperture cameras
1 Min Read
Severance
Apple TV+ reveals special preview of ‘Severance’ Season Two
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple halts iPhone SE and iPhone 14 sales in more EU regions
1 Min Read
App Store
Apple reveals Most Downloaded apps and games of 2024
4 Min Read
Silo
Silo: The hit Apple TV+ renewed for two more seasons
2 Min Read
App Store
Apple approves Delta game emulator to use external payment method
2 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
AirTag
Apple Japan launches exclusive AirTag
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple releases ‘Quit Quitting’ video for Apple Watch
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ surprise arriving on January 4-5
1 Min Read
Lost your password?