Apple Arcade adds 15 new games to library

Apple Arcade subscribers can look forward to more games coming over the holiday season.

Some of the notable games include Skate City: New York, Talking Tom Blast Park, Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)+, and Gears & Goo for the Vision Pro, among others. Skate City: New York will have players going to real-world locations to master skateboarding tricks, while Talking Tom Blast Park is a park-themed casual blaster made by Outfit 7. FF IV 3D Remake+ is from Square Enix and brings to life the game with improved gameplay and updated graphics, while Gears & Goo is a tower defense and base builder with spatial interactive elements.

Other games coming to the gaming platform include It’s Literally Mowing, Rodeo Stampede+, Trials of Mana+, Final Fantasy+, Three Kingdoms Heroes, Little Cities: Diorama, Barbie Color Creations+, Hot Wheels: Race Off+, Pac-Man 256+, and Boggle: Arcade Edition. More information is available on the App Store under the Apple Arcade section.