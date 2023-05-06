    Apple Arcade gains 20 new games

    Samantha WileyBy

    Apple announced a slew of new games heading to the Apple Arcade platform.

    Apple Arcade

    Apple’s gaming service recently had a major update, with 20 new games spread over several genres. Apple Arcade senior director Alex Rofman said that Arcade brings ‘hundreds of fun titles’ in a single platform, and the new launch boosts its catalog that users can enjoy.

    Notable Apple Arcade additions include Disney-themed games, city and sim builder games, and popular indie games. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Temple Run+, and Limbo+ are now available to play, as well as Disney Getaway Blast+, TMNT Splintered Fate, Hill Climb Racing, Iron Marines+, Very Little Nightmares+, and My Town Home, among others. Those interested can check out the full list of games on the official Apple Arcade page.

    Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and gives unlimited access to more than 200 titles. The games can be played on a Mac, Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts