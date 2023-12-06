Apple Arcade gains several new notable titles

Apple’s subscription-based gaming platform has new and notable games going live for users.

The Apple Arcade gaming service is now bolstered with Turmoil+, Puzzle & Dragons Story, Sonic Dream Team, and Disney Dreamlight Valley. The four new games are unique in that they’re from different niches. Turmoil+ tasks players to become one of the first to dig oil, while Puzzle & Dragons is a match-3 game similar to Bejeweled. Sonic Dream Team is a racing game featuring Sonic franchise characters. Lastly, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation game with popular characters such as Mickey Mouse and others.

It’s worth noting that the Apple Arcade version of Disney Dreamlight Valley has the Rift in Time expansion and the base version. Apple Arcade games do not have in-app purchases and there aren’t any ads either. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 a month from being $4.99 a few months ago in the US.