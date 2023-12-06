News

Apple Arcade gains several new notable titles

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple Arcade

Apple’s subscription-based gaming platform has new and notable games going live for users.

The Apple Arcade gaming service is now bolstered with Turmoil+, Puzzle & Dragons Story, Sonic Dream Team, and Disney Dreamlight Valley. The four new games are unique in that they’re from different niches. Turmoil+ tasks players to become one of the first to dig oil, while Puzzle & Dragons is a match-3 game similar to Bejeweled. Sonic Dream Team is a racing game featuring Sonic franchise characters. Lastly, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation game with popular characters such as Mickey Mouse and others.

Apple Arcade

It’s worth noting that the Apple Arcade version of Disney Dreamlight Valley has the Rift in Time expansion and the base version. Apple Arcade games do not have in-app purchases and there aren’t any ads either. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 a month from being $4.99 a few months ago in the US.

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
