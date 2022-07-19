Apple Arcade gets ‘Leaving Soon’ section

The Apple Arcade service gets a new section titled ‘Leaving Soon’ for titles that are about to exit the platform.

Leaving Soon’ can be found at the bottom of the App Store Apple Arcade tab and currently has 15 games listed.

The titles include Various Daylife, Towaga: Among Shadows, Spidersaurs, Spelldrifter, Projection: First Light, Over the Alps, Lifeslide, Explottens, EarthNight, Dread Nautical, Don’t Bug Me!, Dead End Job, Cardpocalypse, BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner and Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree.

Apple did not provide an explanation as to why these titles are exiting Apple Arcade, but it’s believed that the developer contracts were expiring and the Cupertino-based company did not wish to renew them. The aforementioned games are expected to go to the App Store but in the Apple Arcade service.

Apple Arcade contains more than a hundred ad-free games and costs $4.99 a month. The service is available for bundling in Apple One tiers.