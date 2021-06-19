Apple Arcade gets three new rebuilt classics

Three new classic games- Alto’s Odyssey The Lost City, Doodle God Universe and Angry Birds Reloaded will soon be added to the Apple Arcade service.

Apple has recently been bolstering its library by adding classic App Store games and relaunching them without in-app purchases and ads. Furthermore, the games come with new design overhauls or content.

Alto’s Odyssey is an endless sandboarding game that features breathtaking biomes and a one-touch trick system. Doodle God Universe puts you in as the Creator who’s tasked with taking care of a barren planet. Using four basic elements you build the world step by step and as you desire. Angry Birds Reloaded is a remastered version and lets you slingshot birds to defeat their arch-nemesis, the pigs.

The 3 games are not yet available and are listed as ‘Coming Soon’ in the Apple game streaming service. Currently, Apple Arcade hosts more than 180 games and costs $4.99 a month.