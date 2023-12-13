News

Apple Arcade January game lineup revealed

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple has revealed new and upcoming titles arriving on the Apple Arcade platform.

Blackjack by MobilityWare+, Cornsweeper, and Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom have all been announced as newcomers to Apple Arcade in January 2024. Blackjack by MobilityWare+ is billed as an offshoot of the classic card game, while Cornsweeper is a ‘mind-sweep-em-up’ action game where players avoid explosions while popping corns. Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is based on the ultra-popular Tamagotchi IP, where you try to restore harmony after a meteor hits the planet.

Apple Arcade monthly prices went up from $4.99 to $6.99 in October, four years after the platform launched. The game service started in November 2019 and offered game access across Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone. More titles were added regularly, boosting the number of titles to 300 games. With the subscription, users have full access without experiencing any ads or in-app purchases.

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
