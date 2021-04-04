Apple Arcade now has 180+ games for subscribers

Apple has recently added a slew of new games for its gaming service Apple Arcade to bring the total count to 180-plus titles.

Apple Arcade was launched in 2019 and had a smattering of titles. Initially, the company said that it promised to bring 100-plus exclusive games that are all ad- and paywall-free, and now has introduced new categories such as App Store Greats and Timeless Classics.

New original titles recently launched include Fantasian, SongPop Party, Simon’s Cat- Story Time, NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, World of Demons, Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, Cut the Rope Remastered, Star Trek: Legends, The Oregon Trail and Clap Hanz Golf.

New and upcoming titles for the platform include Leo’s Fortune+, Legends of Kingdom Rush and Frenzic: Overtime. In the Classic category, users can now download and play Mini Metro+, Really Bad Chess+, Spell Tower+, Tiny Crossword+ and Monument Valley+, among others.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and works on the iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and iPad.