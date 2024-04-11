News

Apple Arcade to gain a slew of new games

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

The Apple Arcade gaming service will gain several notable titles in the month of May.

Three new games have been unveiled recently, including Summer Pop+, Dicey Dungeons+, and A Slight Chance of Sawblades+. Summer Pop is a match-three game, while Dicey Dungeons is a roguelike. A Slight Chance of Sawblades is a 2D platformer game, and all three will be available to play starting May 2. Just last week three games were added for the iPad and iPhone, as well as the Vision Pro. Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Alto’s Odyssey, and Spire Blast can be played on the mixed reality headset. Crossy Road Castle is slated to appear on the Vision Pro starting April 25.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service where users can play games without ads or having to pay extra on an Apple TV, Vision Pro, Mac, iPad, or iPhone. The monthly subscription price is at $6.99 per month.

