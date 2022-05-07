Apple Arcade to get ‘Warped Kart Racers’

Apple’s gaming platform is set to have a notable addition- Warped Kart Racers which is expected to be available later this month.

‘Warped Kart Racers’ is a multiplayer casual racing game that allows up to 8 players, with renowned cartoon characters such as American Dad’s Stan Smith, King of the Hill’s Hank Hill, Family Guy’s Peter Griffin and more.

20 popular characters from the 20th Century animated TV shows are making an appearance, with game modes ranging from multiplayer or solo battles. Players get to see iconic landmarks and locations across 16 fan-favorite maps.

✨ Launching This May ✨



Get ready for Badland Party, Goat Simulator+, Warped Kart Racers, Pro Darts 2022+, and more.



Coming soon: https://t.co/LeXd33wFg4 pic.twitter.com/aiwqmuu0bD — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) May 3, 2022

Other exclusive games are expected to become available this May, including Badland Party, Pro Darts 2022+ and Goat Simulator+, among others. Badland Party is set to appear May 6, while Goat Simulator+ and Darts 2022+ are expected to appear May 13 and May 27, respectively.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and offers more than 200 original games.