Apple Arcade to have 7 new games in August

Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service will have seven new and noteworthy titles in August.

In July, the platform’s numbers were boosted with new additions, including Solitaire Stories, Ultimate Rivals: The Court, Doodle God Universe, Angry Birds Reloaded and Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+, Jetpack Joyride+ and Detonation Racing.

In August, subscribers can look forward to Super Stickman Golf 3+, Monster Hunter Stories+, Super Leap Day, Asphalt 8: Airborne, Baldo, Tetris Beat and wurdweb. For those who are interested they can get notifications on when a game they want is out by tapping on ‘Get’ at the App Store. The device will automatically download and install the game when it’s available.

Apple Arcade has a one month free promo and a monthly charge of $4.99 after that. Users can save money by signing up for an annual contract at $49.99 or through the Apple One package.