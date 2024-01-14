Apple Arcade weekly users match Steam

The number of active weekly users for Apple Arcade is now in league with established services like Nintendo Switch Online and Steam.

Midia Research recently reported that there are a growing number of users within Apple’s gaming services. The same data and volume have been compared to the competition, namely Steam and Nintendo Switch Online at 11% each. Apple does beat out other services like GeForce Now and Ubisoft+, having 4% and 5%, respectively.

Apple Arcade now has hundreds of titles available to subscribers, all of which are ad-free and in-app purchase-free. The games can be accessed on nearly every Apple device, including the Mac, Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone. It’s believed that these games will be available for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro as well. Apple Arcade’s exclusive game ‘Hello Kitty: Island Adventure’ was recently nominated for Best Mobile Game but was edged out by Honkai Star Rail.