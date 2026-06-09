Apple to Add New Games to Apple Arcade

Nine games have been announced by Apple to be added to Apple Arcade. 4 games have been added to the platform today, featuring My Talking Tom 2+ and FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+. Mini Football Legends and Coffee Inc 2+.

On June 30, Apple will be adding Family Feud Pocket, giving Apple Arcade users a genuine experience. It’s loyal to how the trivia show works and will be hosted by the iconic figure, Steve Harvey, as are the beloved classic games from the show. 4 famous apps on the platform are going to be getting Apple Arcade Editions next month, with the titles being Draw It+, Creatures of the Deep+, Pocket City 2+, and Dungeon Clawler+.

Apple Arcade is a paid subscription Apple offers to its customers that gives them access to the library of games it has to offer, available for the Apple Vision Pro, Mac, Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone, with a monthly price of $6.99.

You can access Apple Arcade via the App Store.