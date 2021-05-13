Apple awards $45 million to Corning – the smartphone glass maker

Apple has awarded $45 million to Corning, the company that specializes in material sciences. The iPhone maker previously gave $450 million to the screen protection company over the course of four years. Corning makes the popular Gorilla Glass which is basically used in almost all smartphones and for Apple, the company now makes the Ceramic Shield glass for the iPhone 12.

The latest investment from Apple will reportedly help create 1,000 jobs across Corning’s US operations. The glass protection maker company has its headquarters in Corning – a small city in upstate New York.

Long history of working together

“Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to accomplish the impossible,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer (COO). “From the very first iPhone glass, to the revolutionary Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 lineup, our collaboration has changed the landscape of smartphone cover design and durability.”

Apple started the Advanced Manufacturing Fund in 2017 with the goal to create more jobs across the United States in the field of manufacturing. Of course, the company also wishes to support the creation of high skill manufacturing jobs and create world-class innovation centers in the United States.

iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield

The Cupertino based iPhone maker will reportedly contribute a whopping $430 billion to the economy of the United States of America (USA) over the course of next five years, according to Moneycontrol. Apple will also help in creating 2.7 million jobs across the fifty states of the country.

“We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with Apple on Ceramic Shield, made possible in part through the Advanced Manufacturing Fund and the hard work and dedication of hundreds of individuals at Corning and Apple,” said Corning’s chairman and chief executive officer Wendell P. Weeks.

“We thank Apple for our longstanding product-development partnership and for their continued commitment to supporting the American workforce. The deep investment they’ve provided for new manufacturing technology in our Harrodsburg, Kentucky, facility is not only fueling life-changing innovation, it’s also helping us sustain vital communities where we live and work – a fundamental objective at both of our companies. Together, we’re developing a world-class workforce, engaging them in new technologies, and creating opportunities for learning and training.”