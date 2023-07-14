Apple ‘Back to School’ deals arriving in Middle East, Asia, and Europe

Apple might be planning to launch its yearly back to school deals in countries that are likely to start their school season soon.

One sign that Apple is releasing its school-themed promo soon is the back to school pages going offline. In the UK and select Middle East and Asia countries, educators and higher-education students can get an Apple Pencil, AirPods, or Apple gift cards when they purchase select iPads and Macs.

In the UK, up to 130 euros can be received with an eligible purchase, with other European countries putting the max gift card value at 150 euros. The Apple Pencil and Airpods are free with iPad or Mac purchases in the UAE, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, Belgium, Czechia, Hungary, and Germany.

Standard educational discounts are available for students and educators, with a UNiDAYS verification in most regions. The deals should go live in the countries soon and last until October 23.