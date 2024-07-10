Apple Back to School Offer: Upto $150 Gift Card with upfront discount on Mac and iPad devices

Apple has announced its ‘Back to School’ promotion period for 2024 which includes deals on Mac and iPad devices. The sale went live in the United States starting June for eligible students and faculty members. As part of the sale, eligible customers will receive a gift card of $150 (USD) and $100 (USD) on the purchase of select Mac and iPad models respectively.

Users who purchase devices through the ‘Back to School’ promotion will also receive a 20% discount on AppleCare+ which is the extended warranty. The promotional offer is valid till September 30, providing ample amount of time to students and educators for deciding and purchasing their productivity device.

M2 MacBook Air at an affordable price with the offer

The M2 MacBook Air is a great deal for customers purchasing through the Apple educational store. The M2 MacBook Air retails for $999 (USD) but with an educational discount, customers can get the machine for $899. Further, adding the ‘Back to School’ offer which provides a $150 gift card, the price of the M2 MacBook Air is reduced to essentially $749 (USD).

The ‘Back to School’ offer is applicable on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac devices. The iPad devices come with a $100 (USD) gift card instead of a $150 (USD) gift card as with Mac devices. The M2 Mac mini is also eligible for a $100 (USD) gift card.

The point to note is that the gift card cannot be used for the purchase of the same device. Customers will receive the gift card post purchase of the device and can be redeemed for their next purchase at the Apple Store or any Apple online services such as Apple Music, iCloud+, and Apple One.

Apple also discounts other products such as AirPods Pro and Magic Keyboard as part of the educational discounts. However, the ‘Back to School’ offer is not applicable on such products.