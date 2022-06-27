Apple Back to School promo Launches in US and Canada

Apple has presented several offers on its back to school promotion in Canada and the United States.

The Cupertino-based company has started its back to school promo, with the deals becoming available now and added on top of regular discounts for students and educators. The Apple products in the event include the M1 and M2 MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro.

Buyers who get a Mac will receive an additional $150 gift card, while those who purchase an iPad will get an Apple Gift Card worth $100. Keep in mind that this only applies for eligible Macs and iPads. The Mac Pro, Mac Studio and Mac mini are not eligible for the Apple gift cards, as well as the regular iPad and iPad mini.

Last year, Apple gave away free AirPods on its ‘Back to School’ event in 2021. Students and educators in other regions can still get a free 2nd generation AirPods with eligible purchases this year.