Apple has launched its annual ‘back to school’ program for this year with offers on select Mac models and select iPad models. Students will be able to avail the usual 10% off on Macs and iPads but during the offer period will also get AirPods for free with the purchase of a Mac or an iPad (select models). On top of that, students can also avail an additional 20% off on the AppleCare+ plan which will have them cover their Mac or iPad for three years (one year standard warranty plus two years of extended warranty).

For students, the MacBook Air continues to remain the best machine at the price point. At $899 (USD) for students, the pricing is totally on point, as it offers a high quality retina display, the new powerful M1 chip, 15 hours of battery life, fast flash storage, convenient USB-C charging, high quality speakers, and more. The MacBook Air is basically an amazing package with the best of every single feature under $1,000 and no other laptop comes close to offering such a package.

Mac for typing notes, iPad for writing notes

The iPad Air is also another good device for students that prefer to write notes with a pencil on a digital screen. The iPad Air supports the use of the new Apple Pencil 2 which can be easily charged by placing it on top of the device. It totally depends on the student, some prefer to type their notes on a MacBook whereas some prefer to write using a pencil.

Apple’s back-to-school promotion returns: Free AirPods, additional discounts

The free AirPods offer is applicable on purchase of the new M1 MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro (all models), the new M1 powered 24” iMac, the Mac Pro, and the Mac mini. In the iPad world, on the purchase of the iPad Pro or the iPad Air, students get AirPods for free.