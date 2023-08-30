Apple back to school university promo launches

Apple’s back to school promo has extended to college and university students.

The back-to-school promotion launched in June this year, with significant bonuses and discounts on a wide variety of Apple products. This month, the promo is now available for higher education students at the college and university level. Apple gift cards for up to $150 are given to regular education customers.

The deal includes a 13-inch MacBook Pro that starts at $1,199, a 24-inch iMac for $1,249, and a 13-inch MacBook Air for $899. The Mac mini is down to $499 with a $100 gift card. For the iPad models, the program offers the iPad Pro starting at $719, while the iPad Air drops to $549. AppleCare+ can be added to the total purchase and at a 20% discount.

Apple’s back to school promo is open to US higher education individuals and parents who want to purchase one for their children.