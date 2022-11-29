Apple Bags Children and Young People awards at the BAFTA

Apple TV+ has collected four Children and Young People awards during the BAFTA ceremony.

BAFTA showcased and gave the distinction of four Apple TV+ shows. Content for Change went to ‘El Deafo’, while the Feature Film title was awarded to ‘Wolfwalkers’. In the Preschool Live Action category, ‘Lovely Little Farm’ ran away with the prize. Lastly, a BAFTA award was presented to Chris O’Dowd for his ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth’ performance.

This year’s British Academy of Film and Television was a first for Apple in terms of winning programming awards. In another programming category, the 1971 and 9/11 documentaries both won accolades.

The list of winners for the Children & Young People category can be viewed on the official BAFTA website. ‘Wolfwalkers’, ‘El Deafo’, ‘Lovely Little Farm’, and ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth’ are all available to watch on Apple TV+.