Apple bags three daytime Emmy Awards

The prestigious Emmy Awards has just recently concluded, and Apple has taken home three Daytime Emmys in three separate categories.

Apple has received the award ‘Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program’ for ‘Stillwater’, ‘Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation’ and ‘Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program’ for ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth’ and Anne Moth, the show’s 3D animator.

The event was streamed live on the web and also available on the Emmy app.

The 73rd Annual Primetime awards will be handed out September 19 this year via televised ceremony. Apple’s original show, ‘Ted Lasso’ has been nominated for several categories and might have a chance at bagging an award.

Apple has received 34 nominations for the Primetime Emmy, with most of it for ‘Ted Lasso’, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Comedy and Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.