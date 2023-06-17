Apple Battersea opens to the public

Apple Battersea has opened to the public and visitors in the Battersea Power Station.

The iconic Battersea Power Station is one of London’s most popular landmarks and is now the home of new Apple offices and retail stores. After a slight delay, Apple Battersea has opened and witnessed the arrival of masses of people. The location’s two-floor shopping area has a bridge and balcony for retail brands and stores.

The informal theme is antique items, with Apple displaying an old Mac. A modified Macintosh Classic II was brought by YouTuber ‘iCaveDave’, presenting an old shell with new innards such as a new screen and the M1 chip. The interior sports a modern design similar to that of their first Apple Store.

The opening did not host either Deirdre O’Brien or Apple CEO Tim Cook, but Cook did make a visit in September last year. The new Apple Store will host Today at Apple sessions as well.