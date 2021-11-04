Apple Beats EP, Solo Pro and Powerbeats Discontinued

With Apple’s recent launch of the Beats Fit Pro some of the older Beats headphone models have been discontinued, including the Beats EP on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo Pro and the Powerbeats.

Apple’s online store has shown these Beats models as available for purchase as of yesterday but has been removed. The link will lead to a dead end page, saying ‘the product you’re looking for is no longer available on apple.com’ and offers similar products for the viewer.

Apple’s Beats lineup now includes the Beats Pill+, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Solo3, Beats Studio3, Beats Flex, Beats Pro Headphones, Powerbeats Pro and Beats Studio Buds.

In similar news, the Cupertino-based company has announced several price drops on a few Beats products, including the Power Beats Pro, Beats Studio Buds and Beats Flex, with discounts on the audio accessories getting as much as $50. These items can be bought on Apple’s official website.