Apple begins new North Carolina store construction

Apple will be constructing a new Apple Store in North Carolina to replace one that has closed.

The Cupertino-based company recently filed construction of an Apple Store at Birkdale Village, NC. The new store will be part of an effort to rebuild the area with new retail shops, including a Cheesecake Factory, Lilly Pulitzer, Anthropologie, and more. The Birkdale Village is an outdoor center that includes around sixty shops, including a Sephora, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Lovesac, Warby Parker, and more.

The Birkdale Village is just eight miles out from an Apple Store that was recently closed. Apple’s retail store in SouthPark is still open, albeit on the other side around 17 miles away. There’s no word on the official square footage and design, but it’s believed that the store will adopt new principles such as the ones in Battersea and Tyson. A message on the Apple website states that the new NC store will open in early 2024.