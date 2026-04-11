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Apple Being Sued By YouTube Creators

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Being Sued By YouTube Creators

Three famous channels on YouTube have taken legal action, suing Apple and accusing the company of violating the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) in the U.S., with unlawful access and gathering millions of videos that are copyrighted on the platform to train their AI Models.


The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in California by Mr. ShortGame Golf, Golfholics, and h3h3Productions, saying that Apple was deliberately breaking the rules of protection established by YouTube regarding video scraping.

Apple Being Sued By YouTube Creators

Apple has gotten away from similar lawsuits that were filed against it by major tech companies such as Snap, ByteDance, Nvidia, and Meta. MrShortGame Golf and Golfholics have passed 100,000 subscribers, while h3h3Productions is a famous YouTuber made by Hila Klein and Ethan Klein, later creating the H3 Podcast. Actions made by Apple are not only unlawful but an attack on the YouTube community.


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