Apple bills itself as a ‘Gaming Company’

Apple recently said that it’s in a heated battle with Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony in the gaming front.

A regulatory filing showed how serious the Cupertino-based company is in competing against gaming leaders like Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony. Apple said its products are ‘locked in combat’ with the aforementioned brands where before it said that Android and Windows were the only primary competitors.

Surprisingly, Apple gets much of its revenue from game-related sales, more than Activision, Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony combined. Aside from the games in the App Store Apple has its gaming service, which is Apple Arcade.

Data collected from the Apple v Epic lawsuit revealed that 70 percent of App Store revenue is from games. It’s believed that Apple has a market share of at least 30 percent in total market transactions.

Apple’s new devices reflect a shift of focus to gaming. For instance, the MacBook Pro models and iPhone 13 Pro sport 120Hz refresh rates and bigger battery capacity.