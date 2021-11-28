Apple Black Friday sale begins in Australia and New Zealand

Apple has officially joined the Black Friday event in New Zealand and Australia, with customers getting free Apple gift cards on select Apple products.

Apple’s sale starts today for customers in New Zealand and Australia and will end November 29. The promo is available through Apple Store locations, the Apple Store app and online at Apple.com. The next region to have the sale include the UK, the United States, Canada and several others.

The latest Apple products, including the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 are not part of the deal. However, customers can still get massive discounts on the Powerbeats Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Apple Pencil (2nd gen), AirTags, MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple TV 4K, 27 inch Mac, Mac mini, 13 inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12, among others.

The full details of the promotion can be viewed at Apple’s official website.