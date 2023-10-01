Apple boosting generative AI efforts with new open positions

Apple is reportedly boosting its generative AI efforts with new investments and hiring positions.

BBC News recently published a report where Apple CEO Tim Cook was interviewed. Cook said that the company is ‘actively researching’ generative AI and boost its technology with a UK investment. He highlighted the fact that AI is already implemented in several Apple products, such as predictive autocorrect in iOS 17, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection.

Cook is visiting the UK to boost the brand and work with people of interest. It’s believed that Apple is spending ‘millions of dollars’ daily to produce a conversational AI, dubbed ‘Apple GPT’ as a competition to ChatGPT.

It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us. pic.twitter.com/QGVmxo9Qa5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2023

Apple is also boosting its hiring, which serves as a contrast to major companies announcing layoffs. Epic Games apparently laid off more than 800 employees due to a yet undisclosed reason. During his time in the UK, Cook visited the Battersea Power Station store.