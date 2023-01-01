Apple Brazil official website honors soccer player Pelé

Apple has changed its Brazilian website on Friday as a tribute to Pelé, who passed away recently at the age of 82.

The home page no longer shows Apple products- instead, a black screen covers the page, and there’s an emoji of a soccer ball with a king’s crown on top of it. Below is the year of Pelé’s birth and death year, 1940-2022. At the top of the screen lie the usual lineup, e.g., Mac, iPad, iPhone, Watch, and more.

Pelé died at the age of 82 due to colon cancer. He was admitted in a hospital at São Paulo since November 29 and underwent treatment. Edson Arantes do Nascimento was an important figure not just to the people of Brazil but to the whole world. He was an ambassador, working with organizations to alleviate poverty and in the fight against racism.

Pelé’s accomplishments include winning three World Cups and other titles in the world of soccer.