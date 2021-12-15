Apple brings back mask mandate in stores

Apple has declared that all Apple Store customers should wear a mask and follow social distancing rules in light of trending COVID-19 cases in the US.

In November, the Cupertino-based company removed its mask-wearing policy for Apple Store customers in the US due to dropping COVID-19 numbers. However, the trend is rising again and there are concerns about the new Omicron variant spreading in the population.

Apple Stores that did not drop its mask mandate will still continue with the rule, but those that have will re-implement it moving forward. Furthermore, Apple will reinstate the occupancy limit in stores where people will have to wait until it’s less crowded. Around 100 stores did not require visitors to wear a mask in November.

Breaking on @theterminal: Apple is reinstating its mask mandate at all U.S. retail stores today on rising Covid-19 cases (the mandate had been dropped at about half of its stores). The company will also begin limiting store occupancy once again at several locations. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 14, 2021

Apple has continually adjusted its operation in Apple Stores and corporate offices in line with the pandemic. Since COVID-19, the Cupertino-based company has allowed remote work for employees, kiosks for Apple product pick-ups and more.