Apple brings coding to Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Apple has recently partnered up with Boys and Girls Clubs of America to teach app design and coding across ten US regions.

The initiative comes from Apple’s Computer Science Education Week platform and follows the Cupertino-based company’s donation of 2,500 Macs and iPads to the BGCA organization. Apple VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson says that Apple is continually introducing innovative technology to thousands of students, and the recent partnership falls in line with their goal of bringing Swift coding to more communities across the United States.

The US regions include Silicon Valley, North Carolina, Austin and Atlanta. Currently, Swift sessions are already being run in Chicago, New Jersey and Atlantic City.

BGCA CEO Jim Clark says that the organization is committed to helping youths reach their potential, and equipping them with problem solving and critical thinking skills will serve them well for the upcoming years.