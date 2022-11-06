Apple builds live TV ad expansion for MLS games

Apple is looking to expand its ad network in preparation for MLS game streaming, according to Bloomberg.

As part of its deal with Major League Soccer, Apple will be building more advertising that will be shown during the games and related content. In June, Apple signed a contract with MLS to be an exclusive streaming service for MLS games within the Apple TV app, which will start in 2023. The three tiers will have ads including paid subscriptions, the dedicated package, and the free option.

Apple is looking to aggressively expand its live TV ads and within the App Store. Recently, the Cupertino-based company added new spots on individual apps and the Today tab. Apple also intends to have search ads on Apple Maps for iPhone beginning in 2023. The ads will appear when the user searches for ‘gas’ or ‘coffee’, for example.

Major League Soccer games will be exclusive on the Apple TV app starting 2023.