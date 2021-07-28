Apple Business Chat added to Rogers App

Rogers is the latest app to have support for Apple Business Chat, marking yet another adoption for the service that launched in 2018.

Users can now open the Rogers app and initiate a chat via the Messages app and connect to a representative. There’s a ‘verified’ badge that goes along with the phrase ‘get fast, easy support from our team’ to indicate the service integration.

Apple Business Chat was launched in iOS 11.3 and allows users to communicate with companies via the Messages app on the Mac, iPad or iPhone. Companies with the service include Barnes & Noble, David’s Bridal, Quicken Loans Arena and more. It offered official Apple support, as well as Wells Fargo, TD Ameritrade, 1-800-Flowers, Newegg, Marriott International, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Hilton and Discover.

With the Business Chat users can start a conversation with a business, speak with a live person, make a purchase through Apple Pay and schedule an appointment, among others.