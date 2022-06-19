Apple Camp program starts June 20

Apple Camp registration is now open and is set to resume after being out of action for several years.

Interested participants can now sign up at the official Apple Camp website. The program begins June 20 and will be held weekly until August 31.

A new two-hour format will be introduced for families. The children’s program will have a full schedule this year and in Apple retail stores.

Apple senior VP of Retail + People Deirdre O’Brien said in a statement that Apple Camp is a special program that provides connection and learning, and that the company is excited to provide experiences between team members and campers.

Attendees will be using an Apple Pencil and the iPad Pro to create a digital comic book in a session titled ‘Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure With Your Family’.

Apple Camp is open for children aged 8 to 12 years old, and they can be guided with a guardian or parent. Sessions are available outdoors and in-store, with the devices provided.