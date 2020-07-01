Apple Camp registrations now open – free creative guide

Apple is known for holding camps for kids at its retail stores. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the company has altered its plans to offer a new online experience. The company has launched a 38 page long workbook full of fun and creative projects that the whole family can enjoy.

To experience the new Apple Camp, users will be required to have an iPhone or an iPad. The company also outlines that users can use Apple Pencil if they would like to but also added that its an optional accessory and not compulsory.

The guide will reportedly guide kids through using the popular Clips app, using the documents making app Pages, and last but not the least Swift Playgrounds to create a simple robot. Apple has been showing off the advancements it has with the Swift Playgrounds app in the recent past, it is a super easy way to learn some basic Swift programming. The company also asked student developers to submit Swift Playgrounds as part of its annual competition.

It has been reported that, in addition to the 38 page guide as part of Apple Camp, Apple will also offer 30 and 60 minute long sessions on Webex. Campers will be able to attend these sessions from July 11 to 31. Campers will be able to book slots for Q&A sessions and learn about projects in detail.

The registration for Apple Camp is now open, interested people can register using this link here. 9to5Mac reports that all the sessions as part of Apple Camp will be held by Apple Creative Pros.

Families can now join the sessions for learning some interesting things about Apple’s softwares. The sessions will come in handy for kids and adults alike as they get to learn about Clips, Swift Playgrounds, and Pages.