Apple Car development reaches a new milestone

Apple has been rumoured to be working on a self-driving car for years now – since 2014. While the company has never confirmed any information, much has been reported on the topic by analysts, leaksters, and field experts. Now, a new report by Bloomberg suggests that the company has been working on two different versions of its self-driving car.

The report goes on to say that Apple has now decided to go ahead with only one version of the Apple Car. The company was testing two different versions which differed in terms of capabilities – limited self-driving and full self-driving. The iPhone maker will now reportedly only work on the fully self-driving car.

Kevin Lynch, VP of Hardware rumoured to be leading the project

The Apple Car project is being run by Kevin Lynch, as reported by several sources. He previously oversaw the development of watchOS software. It is being reported that the company has reached a new level with the silicon it is designing for its car. Having a proper full self-driving capability does require the best of the best in terms of technology to work flawlessly.

The Apple car chip is the most advanced component that Apple has developed internally and is made up primarily of neural processors that can handle the artificial intelligence needed for autonomous driving. The chip’s capabilities mean it will run hot and likely require the development of a sophisticated cooling system. The hope is to develop a vehicle that can spare customers from driving fatigue when they’re on long trips. But building an actual car – for an auto industry outsider like Apple – will require partnerships. The company has discussed deals with multiple manufacturers and has considered potentially building the vehicle in the U.S.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF-International Securities reported earlier this year that the Apple Car is being scheduled to launch sometime in 2025.